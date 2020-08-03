Global  
 

‘Lord Ram belongs to everyone, bhoomi pujan a joyous occasion’: Uma Bharti
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:59s - Published
BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti said Lord Ram is not a political figure and belongs to everyone.

Speaking on the foundation laying ceremony, Bharti said BJP does not have a “patent” on lord Ram.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Bharti on Twitter.

Bharti will be skipping the bhoomi pujan event in Ayodhya on August 5.

Bharti to skip the event in view of coronavirus spread.

The leader will be at Saryu River bank during the event.

