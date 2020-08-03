‘Lord Ram belongs to everyone, bhoomi pujan a joyous occasion’: Uma Bharti

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Uma Bharti Indian politician
Lord Ram belongs to all, moment of 'Bhoomi Pujan' will be joyous for me: Uma Bharti
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Ram belongs to all, not a 'bapauti' of BJP, says Uma Bharti; gets 'thank you' note from Digvijaya SinghUma Bharti has said that Lord Ram was nobody's "property" and the deity belonged to all irrespective of faith. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked the..
DNA
Told Ram Temple invite list to be kept short: Uma BhartiBJP national vice president Uma Bharti, one of the poster-women of the Ram Temple movement in the 1990s, on Monday dismissed the expectations around the invite..
IndiaTimes
Invited over phone, but wanted guest list to be short, worried for PM's health amid Covid: Uma Bharti
IndiaTimes
Digvijaya Singh Indian politician
Ram Mandir was BJP's agenda since beginning, and now has fulfilled: Narottam Mishra
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:25Published
Ram Temple politics: MP minister's 'asur' jibe at Digvijaya Singh
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
Digvijaya Singh requests PM to defer Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'In a series of tweets on Monday, Singh said, "I again request Modiji postpone the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5. After a struggle of..
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Signs of thaw in Rajasthan as Congress sends out feelers to Pilot campAmid its ongoing confrontation with Sachin Pilot, conciliatory signals have emerged from Congress with party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying the Rajasthan..
IndiaTimes
Back in Ayodhya after 29 years, PM Modi to lay first Ram temple brick todayPrime Minister Narendra Modi will perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ as part of 15-minute rituals to formally mark the start of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya on..
IndiaTimes
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Democrats and Republicans remain divided on enhanced unemployment benefitsNegotiations between the White House and Congress on the next round of coronavirus relief remain stalled as the president considers executive action. Skyler..
CBS News
Unemployed workers worried about stimulus aid cutsLaid-off workers are worried about cuts in unemployment aid as Congress struggles to craft new legislation to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The unemployed..
USATODAY.com
Won't compromise on self-respect, fight against 'dictatorial' working style of Ashok Gehlot: Sachin Pilot camp MLAsAsserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the..
IndiaTimes
Sarayu river in India
Watch: People light earthen lamps on banks of Saryu river
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
0308 Sunetra Standup From Saryu River
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
Watch: Glimpse of evening Aarti at Sarayu banks
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India
PM Narendra Modi shares unique 'matka sapling planting' techniquePrime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will plant a Parijat sapling (Night Jasmine) during his visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in AyodhyaPrime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji..
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram templeThe Prime Minister's office shared a picture of PM Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. A helicopter would fly him to..
IndiaTimes
Ayodhya: What Ram Temple construction means to the young | ground report
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:09Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources