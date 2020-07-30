Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says 'Lord's wish'

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, offered prayer at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on August 03. The foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple is scheduled on August 5. While speaking to ANI, Yogi said, "We've made all arrangements to ensure that there is no laxity on any count. Main focus is on COVID-19. The protocol has to be enforced very strictly. Only those who are invited should come here. All devotees want to come but PM will represent all of them." "To witness this historic moment, it's essential that we light earthen lamps at our homes on 4th and 5th August, religious leaders decorate temples, organise 'deepotsav' and 'akhand Ramayan Path' at temples, and remember their ancestors who sacrificed themselves for Ram temple," he added. Today, CM is on Ayodhya visit to take stock of the preparations for the 'bhoomi pujan' schedule to take place on August 5.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on August 03 ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. Foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple is on August 05. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple.
Politics over the Ram temple foundation laying event is escalating with every passing day. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that BJP leaders were being found Covid positive due since they're not following the beliefs of Hinduism. BJP was quick to respond with MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra likening the Congress leader to an 'asur'. Digivijaya Singh launched another attack on the BJP, this time mocking the foundation stone laying event on the 5th saying, Rajiv Gandhi had already performed Shilanyas earlier. Digvijaya has also called on PM Modi to defer the foundation laying ceremony saying that the date was inauspicious. The war of words come just two days before the grand 'bhoomi poojan' event in Ayodhya. PM Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone in the presence of 200 other dignitaries, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Grand preparations are underway in the temple town to make the event a mini-diwali like affair. Coming as it does in the middle of a pandemic, all preventive measures have also been taken at the temple site. Watch the full video for all the details.
The temple town of Ayodhya is preparing with pomp for the foundation laying of the new Ram Mandir. Beautification work is being carried out along with improvement of basic civic facilities like roads. Walls are being painted with figures linked to Hindu god Ram, like Sita and Hanuman, and saffron banners and flags are being hoisted on roadsides and buildings at every few feet. Streets are being widened while police are setting up barricades at multiple spots and conducting drone surveillance ahead of the mega festival which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the temple's foundation stone. The number of attendees in the August 5 ceremony is expected to be limited to around 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The construction of the temple is about to begin 9 months after the Supreme Court decided a decades-long dispute between litigants demanding a Babri Masjid, and a Ram Mandir at the disputed spot. Watch the full video for more.
Ayodhya's Ram Temple administration collected soil from Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers accompanied the temple administration. Soil will be used in the foundation-laying ceremony of Ram Temple. "Soil and water from India's various religious places will be offered during the foundation-laying ceremony. VHP informed us that soil from Gorakhnath math will also be used in the event. We are handing over math's soil to Ram Temple administration. On August 5, we will celebrate and lit 'diyas' here," said Dwarka Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath Temple. The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to begin nine months after the Supreme Court's verdict. Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is overseeing the construction work. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone in a mega ceremony on August 5. PM Modi is likely to perform puja before laying the foundation stone. PM Modi will be guided by a team of priests who will perform Vedic rituals. Only 200 people will be part of the foundation-laying ceremony due to Covid-19 pandemic.
People across country celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 3 in their own unique ways. Women in Ayodhya tied Rakhi to idols of Lord Rama on the auspicious occasion. 'Festivals have no religion,' this was quiet evident when Muslim women in Kanpur tied Rakhi to Hindu brothers. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, people in Amritsar preferred to tie 'mauli' instead of Rakhi and made sweets at home instead of buying it from shops. They also tied masks on each other's face. In the national capital, people maintained social distancing norms while purchasing rakhi and sweets.
As the entire nation is eagerly waiting for 5th August to witness the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of Lord Ram's temple at his birthplace Ayodhya, one man from Raipur has decided to travel 800 kms to be a part of this auspicious ceremony. Despite being a Muslim, Faiz Khan is an adamant believer of Lord Ram and it is his faith in him that gave him the courage to make this decision. Faiz started his journey from Chandkuri village of Chhattisgarh on 23rd of July and his goal is to reach Ayodhya before the ceremony on the 5th of August. Along with him, Faiz is carrying the soil of Chandkuri village for the foundation laying ceremony at Ayodhya. Chandkuri is said to be the birthplace of Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram and thus it is home to lord Ram's maternal grandparents. Faiz feels it is important to mix the soil of the birthplace of Ram's mother in order to seek blessings from the lord before the construction of the magnificent temple. Apart from his family and friends, almost everyone is applauding this step of Faiz and is alos helping him in possible ways to reach Ayodhya on time. Right now Faiz has reached Anuppur district is Madhya Pradesh which is approx 300 kms away from Raipur, the place from where he started his journey. Examples like Faiz are an inspiration for all and are playing a significant role in maintaining communal harmony and strengthening the secular bond of the nation.
