'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to spread 'Ram's message' across the country and the world.

Claiming that the Mandir movement should never have been politicised, Bansal hoped that 'Ram's critics find enlightenment now'.

