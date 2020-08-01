Global  
 

'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 10:59s - Published
'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

'Hope Ram's critics find enlightenment now': VHP's Vinod Bansal on temple fest

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vinod Bansal commented on the foundation-laying of a new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the event, stating the need to spread 'Ram's message' across the country and the world.

Claiming that the Mandir movement should never have been politicised, Bansal hoped that 'Ram's critics find enlightenment now'.

Watch the full video for more.

Earthen lamps lit up across country ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan [Video]

Earthen lamps lit up across country ahead of Ram temple bhoomi pujan

People in several parts of country lit earthern lamps as part of 'deepotsav' celebrations ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Locals of Varanasi lit earthen lamps at a temple on eve of Ram temple bhoomi pujan. People in Varanasi are ecstatic ahead of the foundation ceremony on August 05. In Kanpur, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad also lit up earthen lamps to celebrate the upcoming special day. Earthen lamps were also lit up in Amritsar ahead of the ceremony in Ayodhya

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Social distancing, wearing masks is 'maryada' at present, says PM at Ram temple event

 PM Modi on Wednesday recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by Covid-19 and..
Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AYODHYA, India (Reuters) – Prime Minister..
Wait of centuries has ended: PM Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan'

 The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya for the Ram temple.Across the country,..
‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit [Video]

‘Can visit in personal capacity but…’: Zafaryab Jilani on PM Modi‘s Ayodhya visit

AIMPLB’s Zafaryab Jilani spoke on the Ayodhya’s bhoomi pujan event. Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya site, Jilani said PM should not have visited the site. “A PM can visit anywhere in a personal capacity but cannot visit religious places,” Jilani said during a debate with Hindustan Times. PM Modi visited Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also attended the ceremony. Watch the full video for more details.

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Ram temple construction a work of public welfare, like building nation: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

 Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said on Wednesday that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is a work of public..
VP Naidu watches live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple, offers prayers at residence

 "On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomi-pujan for the reconstruction of the grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu..
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi [Video]

Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi

BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi spoke on the construction of Ram temple. Speaking in a debate at Hindustan Times, Joshi spoke on the politics around the construction of the temple and said the process was expedited by BJP and other Sangh organizations. “The entire country has accepted the decision and people should not try to invoke others,” Joshi said. Joshi added that development is the main goal for the BJP government and that won’t be mixed with religious issues. Speaking on the Ram temple case in court, Joshi alleged that the previous governments tried to stall the decision, and if BJP had not intervened, the decision would be delayed 50 more years. The UP minister also spoke on the tourism with the construction of Ram Temple. Joshi said the construction of the temple will not only boost tourism in Ayodhya but in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the full video to know more.

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch how PM Modi did 'bhumi pujan', laid Ram temple foundation in Ayodhya

At a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants.

'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' [Video]

'Many generations waited...': UP CM Yogi at Ram temple 'bhumi pujan'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke at the foundation-laying of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. He hailed the democratic institutions of India for the resolution of the decades-long Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute. Adityanath said that many generations had perished waiting for the moment of construction of a grand temple for the Hindu god Ram, believed to have been born in Ayodhya, at the spot where the Babri mosque once stood. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'helping Indians witness this proud moment'. Watch the full video for more.

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gandhis, Congress leaders break silence| Oneindia News [Video]

Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gandhis, Congress leaders break silence| Oneindia News

In a historic event, PM Narendra Modi laid the first brick at the site in Ayodhya where the Ram Mandir will come up at what is said to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. It was a long fight, that has shed..

Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut lauds Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site [Video]

Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut lauds Bhumi Pujan at Ram temple site

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Kangana Rananut and several other celebs have lauded the historic Bhumi Pujan performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the proposed Ram temple site in Ayodhya on..

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan' [Video]

Watch: BJP leaders arrive at Ram Temple ahead of 'Bhoomi Pujan'

BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, BJP National Vice President Uma Bharti arrived at Ram Temple ahead of foundation stone laying..

