Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match

UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Expert unsure about right timing for second test
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:11Published
Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for Covid-19Real Madrid striker Mariano tests positive for Covid-19, less than two weeks before Real are set to play Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions..
BBC News
Mbappe to miss PSG's Champions League quarter-final due to ankle injury
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:27Published
PSG's Mbappe to miss Champions League quarter-final with ankle injuryParis St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the Champions League quarter-final with Atalanta on 12 August after injury rules him out for three weeks.
BBC News
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
'Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are world football's most valuable brands'CHENNAI: The two most valuable clubs in all of world football play in La Liga, according to the 2020 Brand Finance Football report. For the second year in a row,..
WorldNews
Friday's football gossip: Jimenez set for Man UtdRaul Jimenez on his way to Manchester United, Gareth Bale staying at Real Madrid, Chelsea move for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, plus more.
BBC News
Bartomeu expects Messi stay but casts doubt on Barca deals for Neymar and MartinezBarcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu expects Lionel Messi to stay at the club but appears doubtful of deals for Neymar or Lautaro Martinez. Messi's..
WorldNews
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
"Man City? Sergi Roberto isn't planning to leave Barca"Sergi Roberto's agent, Josep Maria Orobitg, denied that his player is planning on leaving the Camp Nou after Man City showed interest in the versatile Barca..
WorldNews
Who is Ferran Torres? The inside story of Man City's imminent new signingWith Valencia's Ferran Torres set to join Manchester City, Guillem Balague talks to the 20-year-old to get his inside story.
BBC News
Saturday's football gossip: Chelsea close to Havertz dealBarcelona want Man City defender, Chelsea close in on Havertz deal, Arsenal could swap Guendouzi for Coutinho, plus more.
BBC News
Burglars target Raheem Sterling's home during crime spreeThree criminals admit conspiring to burgle the Manchester City star and Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay.
BBC News
