Buffett's Apple Stake Triples In Value

Warren Buffett's investment in Apple has tripled in value to north of $100 billion.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway spent about $35 billion to build the 5.7% stake in Apple The 10% rise in Apple's stock price on Friday boosted its value to about $104 billion.

Business Insider reports that Berkshire's Apple position is now worth more than four times its second-largest holding, Bank of America.

Industry analysts call Buffett's investment into Apple "one of the best investments ever."