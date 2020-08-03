USDA Issues Public Health Alert Over Food Products Possibly Containing Plastic Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published 2 minutes ago USDA Issues Public Health Alert Over Food Products Possibly Containing Plastic The USDA is issuing a public health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. 0

