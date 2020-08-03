Chickasaw Firefighter Volunteers Needed

Chickasaw County has a serious need for firefighter volunteers to operate its facilities.

It is always tough to find volunteers for small fire departments, but the situation is especially critical in chickasaw county.

Wcbi's allie martin has more on the shortag volunteers and what it all means for the county.

080320-pkg all eight fire departments in chickasaw county are in desperate need of volunteers.

It makes a big difference, not only in response time to medical and fire calls, but also in insurance premiums for homeowners.

"if you don't do it, who will" that 's the message chickasaw county fire coordinator jonathan blankenship wants to get out.

In his 20 plus years in the fire service, blankenship says it's more difficult now than ever to recruit volunteer firefighters.

"volunteerism may be down all across the board, not just in the fire service, but we're definitely affected by it, people are so busy in today's world, they are working multiple jobs , naturally want to spend time with their families."

Volunteer firefighters typically meet two or three times a month, and all training is provided.

Bo yeatman is chief of the woodland volunteer fire department and says the volunteer shortage means several departments are dispatched to each call.

Chief yeatman also says a well staffed volunteer fire department can help homeowners save money on insurance premiums. "the lower your fire rating, the lower insurance is, when you purchase homeowners insurance, they look in your area and see what fire rating is, that determines how much you pay for insurance, rating bureau looks at equipment, manpower, response time."

Andy harmon is chief of the thorn vfd.

His department could use 8 to 10 volunteers during the day.

They have one or two right now who can respond at a moment's notice.

Chief harmon says there are many opportunities for those willing to volunteer.

"we need people of every caliber, we need folks to come help with maintenance, firefighters, even ladies in bake sales, to help, and there's no greater reward than to help fellow man, that's the motto of thorn fire department, serve god, and mankind."

Volunteer fire departments play a key role , not only in this area but across the country.

More than seventy five percent of fire departments nationwide are manned by volunteers.

In houston, allie martin, wcbi news 080320-tag if you live in chickasaw county and would like to talk to someone about volunteering at one of the fire departments, call jonathan blankenship at 662 456 6237