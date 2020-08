Annapolis residents can pick up free sandbags in preparation for Isaias

Ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday, the City of Annapolis is giving out sandbags on Monday at Truxtun Park beginning at 10 a.m.

PREP FOR ISAIAS'S ARRIVAL.

YOUCOULD COME AND FILL YOUR OWNSANDBAGS AT TRUXTUN PARK UNTILABOUT AN HOUR OR SO AGO.

THECITY SAYS AT THIS POINT... THEDO*NO* PLAN TO ORDER ANYEVACUATIONS... OR TO OPEN UPEMERGENCY SHELTERS.

THERE ARENO PLANS TO PRE- EMPTIVESHUT DOWN ANY ROADS EITHER."We're always read to makeadjustments whenever we needto, and so we're going to bewatching this closely.

We'regoing to be monitoring itclosely.

We will be briefedregularly as to how it isunfolding." IF YOU HAVEN'TYET... YOU STILL HAVE A LITTLTIME TO GET SUPPLIES FOR YOUREMERGENCY KIT.

YOU SHOULD HAVETHREE DAYS' WORTH OF NON-PERISHABLE FOOD AND WATER.

YOUSHOULD ALSO HAVE THINGS LIKE ABATTERY- POWERED FLASHLIGHAND BASIC FIRST AID ITE