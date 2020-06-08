'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan.
The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support.
Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti spoke to ANI on Pakistan and China raking JandK issue even after a year in UN. TS Tirumurti said that Pakistan's efforts have not received any traction in the United Nations Security Council even if Pakistan persists. He said, "Attempts by Pakistan to try an internationalise something which is a bilateral issue is not something new. There has been no formal meeting of Security Council on India-Pakistan issue since November 1965. What came up recently was a closed door and completely informal meeting. There was no outcome in this meeting but in the Security Council practically every country except for China underlined the fact that it is a bilateral issue and should be dealt between India and Pakistan. Pakistan's efforts have not received any traction in the United Nations Security Council even if Pakistan persists there are no takers here in the United Nations."
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India and a group of selected countries was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pakistan in the context of COVID-19. He said, "India and a group of selected countries cutting across regions made a joint statement in the context of infodemic in the context of COVID19, at the UN. The statement was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pak in the context of COVID-19 to foment division and create disharmony among communities." On JandK issue he further said, "I want to reassure you that the attempt by Pakistan to involve the United Nations in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, has not borne fruit and has been wrongly refuted by India at every turn."
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. TS Tirumurti said, "It's a well-known fact that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. UN in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In recent report of Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pakistan's involvement."
Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority. The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest. They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad. Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror."
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that Nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an operation in Shopian on June 07 and 08. "In last two week, security forces are working hard to eliminate the militants. In yesterday's and today's operations 9 militants killed including three top commanders from Hizbul Mujahideen," said Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a virtual meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council. On the occasion of the UN's 75th anniversary, the PM said that the multi-nation grouping is..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 14:05Published