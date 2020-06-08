Global  
 

'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations
India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil.

Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan.

'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti.

Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for  terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan.

The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support.

Watch the full video for all the details on the Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan.

Kashmir remains volatile a year after India's August 5 move

 The remains of houses blasted by mortars fired by Indian soldiers during an alleged firefight with freedom fighter in Sopore, in Indian occupied Kashmir. Photo:..
WorldNews
Members of UN Security Council except China agrees JandK is bilateral issue: India's representative to UN [Video]

Members of UN Security Council except China agrees JandK is bilateral issue: India's representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti spoke to ANI on Pakistan and China raking JandK issue even after a year in UN. TS Tirumurti said that Pakistan's efforts have not received any traction in the United Nations Security Council even if Pakistan persists. He said, "Attempts by Pakistan to try an internationalise something which is a bilateral issue is not something new. There has been no formal meeting of Security Council on India-Pakistan issue since November 1965. What came up recently was a closed door and completely informal meeting. There was no outcome in this meeting but in the Security Council practically every country except for China underlined the fact that it is a bilateral issue and should be dealt between India and Pakistan. Pakistan's efforts have not received any traction in the United Nations Security Council even if Pakistan persists there are no takers here in the United Nations."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN [Video]

Pakistan's attempts to involve UN in JandK issue has not borne fruit: India's representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI on reports of disinformation being spread through social media by Pakistan said that joint statement by India and a group of selected countries was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pakistan in the context of COVID-19. He said, "India and a group of selected countries cutting across regions made a joint statement in the context of infodemic in the context of COVID19, at the UN. The statement was designed to counter exactly this type of disinformation spread by countries like Pak in the context of COVID-19 to foment division and create disharmony among communities." On JandK issue he further said, "I want to reassure you that the attempt by Pakistan to involve the United Nations in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, has not borne fruit and has been wrongly refuted by India at every turn."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN [Video]

It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. TS Tirumurti said, "It's a well-known fact that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. UN in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In recent report of Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pakistan's involvement."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad [Video]

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority. The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest. They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad. Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published
Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly [Video]

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

ISI plotting terrorist attack in Ayodhya, J&K in August: Intel report

 Sources in intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday that the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch attacks in Jammu and..
DNA

J-K Police busts Lashkar-e-Taiba hideout in Shopian, recovers massive amount of ammunition

 The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for investigation purposes.
DNA

No resident of Srinagar active in terror ranks: Kashmir Zone Police

 Yesterday two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down in an encounter. The slain terrorists included Ishfaq Rashid Khan, resident of Srinagar,..
DNA

9 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh [Video]

9 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in J-K's Shopian encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that Nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an operation in Shopian on June 07 and 08. "In last two week, security forces are working hard to eliminate the militants. In yesterday's and today's operations 9 militants killed including three top commanders from Hizbul Mujahideen," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

