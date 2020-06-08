'Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism': India's envoy to United Nations

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti has lashed out at Pakistan for harbouring terror groups on its soil.

Indian envoy to the UN said that Pakistan is the nerve centre of terrorism and added the even its Prime Minister Imran Khan had admitted that some 40,000 terrorists were present in Pakistan.

'Pakistan is home to the largest number of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen', said Tirumurti.

Referring to the United Nations’ 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, the ambassador said that there is a clear acknowledgement that the leadership and funding for terrorist entities like Al-Qaeda, ISIS emanate from Pakistan.

The Indian envoy's attack on Pakistan comes even as it has been trying to rake up the Kashmir issue at international forums but has failed to gain any support.

