'Every country but China backed India's stand on Kashmir': Indian envoy to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti has called out Pakistan's bluff on the Kashmir issue.

He said that contrary to claims made by Pakistan, the issue has not been discussed at the United Nations since 1965.

Trimurti added that recently a closed door meeting was held but that was nothing official and there was no outcome either.

He further added that all countries, except China, have backed India's stand that it is a bilateral issue and there is no need for intervention by any organisation.

'Pakistan's attempts fell flat and even if Pakistan wants to raise the issue, there are no takers here at the United Nations', said Tirumurti.

Pakistan has been desperately attempting to raise the Kashmir bogey at various platforms since India abrogated Article 370 in the valley.

However, Pakistan's attempts to gain international support on the issue have not borne any fruit so far.

India has maintained that scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and several countries have backed India's stand on the issue.

