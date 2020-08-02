Afghan security forces retake control over Jalalabad prison

It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN



India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. TS Tirumurti said, "It's a well-known fact that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. UN in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In recent report of Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pakistan's involvement."

