Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Afghan security forces retake control over Jalalabad prison
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Afghan security forces retake control over Jalalabad prison

Afghan security forces retake control over Jalalabad prison

Afghan security forces say they have retaken Jalalabad prison after at least 30 people were killed in an hours-long battle following an ISIL-claimed attack on the facility.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

2 Indian nationals abducted in Afghanistan by Taliban in 2018 set to return to India

 These were among the 7 Indians working for Maharashtra based KEC International Limited who were kidnapped in May 2018.
DNA
Islamic State jailbreak in Afghanistan kills 24 [Video]

Islamic State jailbreak in Afghanistan kills 24

A gun battle between Islamic State fighters and Afghan security forces raged at a prison in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday, after a mass jailbreak. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published

Jalalabad Jalalabad Place in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan

Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed [Video]

Gunmen storm prison in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, over 20 killed

ISIL claims responsibility for attack on a jail in Jalalabad that left 21 killed and dozens of others wounded.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:14Published

ISIS-claimed attack on Afghan prison leaves many dead

 It also resulted in the escape of hundreds of inmates in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.
CBS News

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN [Video]

It's well-known that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism: India's permanent representative to UN

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking to ANI said that UN has over the time in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. TS Tirumurti said, "It's a well-known fact that Pakistan is nerve centre of terrorism. Pakistan is home to largest no. of listed terrorists, internationally designated terrorist entities and individuals, including Jamaat-ud-Dawah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen. UN in its reports reiterated Pakistan's involvement in terrorist attacks abroad. In recent report of Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which submits its report periodically on terrorist activities of ISIL, Al-Qaeda, there're direct references to Pakistan's involvement."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Islamic State gunmen, suicide bomber attack Afghan prison

The hours-long gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad was still ongoing...
Hindu - Published

Aghanistan: 'Islamic State' prison siege kills 39, breaks out 400 inmates

Afghan security forces have restored order at a prison in Jalalabad after a day-long siege claimed by...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Tweets about this