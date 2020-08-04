Collie puppy meets his new roommate - a chubby bunny

Watch as this collie puppy comes face-to-face with the chubby bunny he'll be sharing his New York City apartment with.The video begins as a tense standoff between the two animals, but it quickly devolves into a meet-cute. Jupiter, the collie, can be seen licking his new friend, Nugget, all over, giving his fur a puppy-tongue power wash. "Nugget is a pretty confident bunny," said his owner Emily Balber, 25. "We used to have a cat who he used to boss around and chase around the house," added the master's student. "We didn't know what it would be like having a dog. "Nugget is a free roam rabbit, so he walks all around the house."The first night we got Jupiter he was just crying to get out of his crate."Nugget was bouncing around like a rocket while Jupiter was crying. "After a few days he became more comfortable and he relaxed. "Nugget just had no idea what was going on."Sometimes, we take Nugget on walks. "Once he got chased by an off leash dog which is probably the reason for his initial wariness."Nugget, a rather large rabbit, outsizes Jupiter for now, but he will have to get used to the eight-week old puppy as he continues to grow. Luckily for Nugget, Jupiter seems more interested in giving out kisses than bossing him around.

