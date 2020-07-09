Global  
 

Keke Palmer expected to have her talk show cancelled
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Keke Palmer says she "expected" to have her ABC talk show, 'Strahan, Sara and Keke', cancelled after it was axed last month.

