Keke Palmer's Show
The actress fronted 'Strahan, Sara and Keke' alongside Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as part of the third hour of 'Good Morning America', but saw it axed last month in favor of a news roundup show.
Keke Palmer expected to have her talk show cancelledKeke Palmer says she "expected" to have her ABC talk show, 'Strahan, Sara and Keke', cancelled after it was axed last month.
Keke Palmer slams rumours her activism caused ABC talk show cancellationKeke Palmer has shut down rumours her ABC Show, 'Strahan, Sara and Keke', was cancelled because of her activism.