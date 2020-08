Controversy over schools reopening continues in Lee County Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 03:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Controversy over schools reopening continues in Lee County Fox 4 continues its Safely Back to School series, with a look at how schools will handle gym class once they reopen. They face different challenges for face-to-face and e-learners. As those conversations take place, a rally is planned Tuesday to call for a fully virtual start to the school year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT’S COMING UP.(ADLIB TOS’WE CONTINUE OUR SAFELY BACK TOSCHOOL SERIES, WITH A LOOK ATHOW SCHOOLS WILL HANDLE GYMCLASS ONCE THEY REOPEN -- BOTHFOR FACE-TO-FACE AND ONLINSTUDENTS.JESSICA ALPERN HAS THE LATEST ONHOW DISTRICTS ARE PREPARING...AND ALSO HAS THE DETAILS ONRALLY PLANNED FOR TODAY, TO CALLFOR A FULLY VIRTUAL START TO THESCHOOL YEAR.WITH SCHOOLS IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA SET TO REOPEN AT THE ENDOF THE MONTH...A BIG QUESTION ON MANY OF YOURMINDS IS HOW P-E WILL WORK?BOTH WITH SOCIAL DISTANCING FORIN-PERSON LEARNERS... AND FORTHOSE LEARNING FROM A DISTANCETHE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF LEECOUNTY TELLS ME A TASK FORCE ISTARTING TO MEET THIS WEEK TODEVELOP EXPECTATIONS FOR VIRTUALP-E LEARNERS.THE TASK FORCE WILL ALSO ADDREMIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL GYMCLASSES.WE KNOW FACE-TO-FACE ELEMENTARYSCHOOL LEARNERS WILL STAY WITHEIR CLASS AND BE WITH ONEINSTRUCTOR IN THEIR OWN SPACEDURING P-E.BUT MASKS WILL NOT BE REQUIRDURING THOSE CLASSES OR DURINGRECESSTHE DISTRICT SAYS SOCIALDISTANCING WILL BE AT THEFOREFRONT OF ALL LESSON PLANS.AND THAT THE VAST MAJORITY OACTIVITIES WILL FOCUSINDIVIDUAL SKILL SET TEACHING...THINGS LIKE BASKETBALL HANDLING.SAFELY OFFERING GYM CLASS DURINGA PANDEMIC IS A CHALLENGEDISTRICTS ACROSS OUR STATE ARECURRENTLY SORTING OUALONG WITH THE CHALLENGE OFKEEPING SO MANY KIDS HEALTHYFROM A DISTANCE."we’re looking at that lifetimefitness, health-type ofactivities so that we’ll be ableto give those lifetime skills tothe families and the children."P-E TEACHERS ACROSS OUR STATESAY LESSONS WILL ALSO LOOK ATMENTAL HEALTH.BUT AS DISTRICTS PREPARE TO MEETTHE CHALLENGES OF SOCIALDISTANCING FOR IN-PERSLEARNERS...A PEACEFUL CAR RALLY IS PLANNEDIN LEE COUNTY TODAY.ORGANIZED BY LEE EDUCATORS FSAFE SCHOOLS, THEY’RE PUSHINGFOR A FULLY VIRTUAL START TO THESCHOOL THE SCHOOL YEAR...IN LIGHT OF THE STATE EDUCATIOCOMMISSIONER’S EMERGENCY ORDERREQUIRING ALL DISTRICTS REOPENBRICK AND MORTAR SCHOOLS."He spoke about showing kindnessand compassion to families andopening the economy, but nowherein that order do they evenacknowledge the fact thatstudents don’t attend school ina vacuum. They act as if there’sno teacher there, no bus driverthere.""As we bring back even half is45,000 students and 12,000employees... we have the badopportunity to be asuper-spreader in thecommunity."THE GROUP WANTS TO START THESCHOOL YEAR FULLY VIRTUAL ANDREASSESS THE COVID-19 NUMBERSMID-OCTOBER.HUNDREDS ARE EXPECTED TO ATTENDTODAY’S CAR RALLY IN SUPPORT.DETAILS ON THE RALLY ARE ON OURWEBSITE.WE’LL HEAR MORE FROM THAT G





You Might Like

Tweets about this EssentialsNews Red Apples, the Grim Reaper and Love Bombs. The controversy over reopening schools for in-person instruction makes… https://t.co/c82cSk7v8i 1 week ago PM Parrot An end to the controversy between the Federal Government and States over the reopening of schools may be in sight f… https://t.co/nugqCI4NjC 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources School board votes to require face masks in Wilson Co. Schools



Wilson County School Board members voted in favor of a mask requirement Monday evening. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:42 Published 8 hours ago Florida Department of Education approves school reopening plans for Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties



The Florida Department of Education has approved the reopening plans for schools in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:29 Published 8 hours ago Rankin County schools on target with reopening plans



The Rankin County School District will reopen to students. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:18 Published 8 hours ago