Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.
Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures.
Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney defends the high grades awarded to pupils after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local government minister Simon Clarke says allegations of sexual assault against a Conservative MP are 'incredibly serious and distressing' but that they remain allegations and no one has been charged yet.
Local government minister Simon Clarke announces £1.3b to build new homes, as part of the government plan to invest in infrastructure.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Two new Covid-19 tests that can produce a result in 90 minutes are to be rolled out from next week.