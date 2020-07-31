Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results today

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulates students on their SQA results received today, after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Report by Bassaneseg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland, Leader of the Scottish National Party

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry [Video]

Sturgeon: Images of packed pubs made me want to cry

Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

Images of packed pubs 'made me want to cry', says Nicola Sturgeon

 Scottish first minister warns restrictions could be re-imposed if virus returns in earnest
Independent
Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown [Video]

Sturgeon: Welcomes Boris' 'quick action' on lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scottish people not to travel to areas in northern England as coronavirus cases increase. The First Minister of Scotland also said she welcomes the UK governments 'quick action' on new lockdown measures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

Former minister who quit over Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip launches Scottish Conservatives leadership bid

 Conservative MP Douglas Ross announces candidacy – even though he cannot take on Nicola Sturgeon at Scottish parliament
Independent

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day [Video]

Swinney visits school in Scotland on exams Results Day

Scotland's Deputy First Minister John Swinney defends the high grades awarded to pupils after this year's exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:45Published

Scotland results day: Pupils receive grades set by teachers in first exam-free year

 Pupils will receive letter in post, text or email
Independent

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Clarke on MP sexual assault: "These remain allegations" [Video]

Clarke on MP sexual assault: "These remain allegations"

Local government minister Simon Clarke says allegations of sexual assault against a Conservative MP are 'incredibly serious and distressing' but that they remain allegations and no one has been charged yet. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Clarke announces £1.3b to invest in new homes [Video]

Clarke announces £1.3b to invest in new homes

Local government minister Simon Clarke announces £1.3b to build new homes, as part of the government plan to invest in infrastructure. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published
New COVID-19 tests will give result in 90 minutes [Video]

New COVID-19 tests will give result in 90 minutes

Two new Covid-19 tests that can produce a result in 90 minutes are to be rolled out from next week. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this