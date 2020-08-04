Global  
 

Ford CEO Jim Hackett to Retire
Ford CEO Jim Hackett to Retire
Hackett will be replaced by Jim Farley, who is currently Ford's COO.
Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F)

Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F) · Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley. · Hackett...
Ford CEO Jim Hackett to step down

COO Jim Farley announced as replacement, effective from 1 October Ford CEO Jim Hackett has...
Ford announces Oct. 1 retirement of CEO Jim Hackett


