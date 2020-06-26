Global  
 

Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:38s
Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker
Ford CEO Hackett to retire, COO Jim Farley to lead automaker
Ford Motor COO Jim Farley to Succeed Hackett as CEO

Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley will lead the storied automaker into the future starting Oct.
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •TechCrunchThe VergeRTTNewsMotley Fool


Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F)

Ford CEO Jim Hackett is retiring as the carmaker reinvents itself (F) · Ford said CEO Jim Hackett will retire in October, and be replaced by COO Jim Farley. · Hackett
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe VergeMotley Fool


Alert: Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley to take CEO spot effective Oct. 1; Jim Hackett to retire.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley to take CEO spot effective Oct. 1; Jim
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch



Ford CEO Jim Hackett to Retire

Ford CEO Jim Hackett to Retire

Hackett will be replaced by Jim Farley, who is currently Ford's COO.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:53
Ford COO Explains Importance of New F-150, Pickup Market

Ford COO Explains Importance of New F-150, Pickup Market

Ford COO Jim Farley joins TheStreet to talk about the F-150.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 05:29
Ford COO on Rising Coronavirus Cases: 'It's Very Dynamic'

Ford COO on Rising Coronavirus Cases: 'It's Very Dynamic'

Ford COO Jim Farley joins TheStreet to talk about the coronavirus pandemic as the company unveils its new F-150.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:47