Texas Family In Group Of 36 On Hot Air Balloons That Crashed In Wyoming
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Texas Family In Group Of 36 On Hot Air Balloons That Crashed In Wyoming

Texas Family In Group Of 36 On Hot Air Balloons That Crashed In Wyoming

Twelve people were hospitalized in Wyoming on Monday after several hot air balloons crashed to the ground, officials said.

Katie Johnston reports.

