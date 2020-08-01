Global  
 

Daily Punch - SSR's father requests for a CBI probe, Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Nepotism

Video Credit: desimartini - Duration: 03:05s
In a new development, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals her name was struck off from Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral list and he goes on to make more such shocking revelations.

On the other hand, Sushant's father came forward for the first time and requested the Bihar government to transfer the investigation of the late actor's untimely demise to CBI

Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s [Video]

Daily Punch - Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, wife Maanyata Dutt released an official s

Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and if reports are to be believed he'll soon travel to the UK for treatment. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have decided to expand family,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI [Video]

Daily Punch: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death case to now be taken over by CBI

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case reached the apex court and today was the hearing of actress Rhea Chakraborty's petition requesting the transfer of the case to the Mumbai police. The center..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:40Published
Daily Punch - Bihar Police denied SSR's post-mortem report, Kangana heard gunshots outside her residence [Video]

Daily Punch - Bihar Police denied SSR's post-mortem report, Kangana heard gunshots outside her residence

Janhvi Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor Once Again For Malayalam Thriller Helen's Bollywood Remake. Kangana Ranaut has reported that she heard gunshots outside her Manali residence last..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:18Published