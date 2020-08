Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Gophers Star Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts Out Of 2020 Season, Will Prep For 2021 NFL Draft Golden Gophers star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has announced he will opt out 2020 college season and will now be preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Katie Johnston reports. 0

