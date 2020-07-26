Global  
 

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

0
LASK LASK association football club in Austria

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa League trophy at the end ofthe 2019/20 competition.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Solskjaer wants 'help' for Man Utd to start 2020-21 Premier League season late

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for help to start the 2020-21 Premier League season later because of their European commitments.
BBC News
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

All the potential comings and goings making headlines including AlexisSanchez's paycut to join Inter Milan, and Manchester United’s potential swoopfor Jadon Sancho.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published
Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports [Video]

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports

Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:54Published

UEFA Europa League UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

26 matches, 19 days - all you need to know about return of European football

 After a five-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League and Europa League resume this week with lots of British interest.
BBC News
Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta [Video]

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta

Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:08Published

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ole Gunnar Solskjær Norwegian association football player and manager

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third [Video]

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

IExpressSports

Express Sports Manchester United, who finished third in the Premier League, hold a 5-0 lead over LASK Linz heading into the second… https://t.co/6R5AMHV7PD 13 minutes ago

ShaymarShahame3

Baba Shaymar RT @UnitedGoals__: Manchester United face LASK on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Europa League Ensure to follow @UnitedGoals__ to see th… 16 minutes ago

mirortv

mahfuz dursun Manchester United 1/1 to score over 2.5 goals against LASK in Wednesday’s Europa League tie https://t.co/0zMURl1TMk 35 minutes ago

SirAlexStand

MANCHESTER UNITED NEWS ⚽️ Manchester United XI vs LASK: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Europa League game https://t.co/Vcj0kvbZJE 38 minutes ago

standardsport

standardsport How we expect Manchester United to line up vs LASK ✍ @jamesrobsonES https://t.co/ZYlyJXV06B 43 minutes ago

FootyFansFC

Footy Fans FC Manchester United XI vs LASK: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Europa League game… https://t.co/Nb1B8ZncZL 48 minutes ago

OleMuppetiers

Ole New article out on the @Muppetiers site! Good little preview of our upcoming Europa league game against LASK… https://t.co/9Y4IftIqoC 59 minutes ago

HourlyNewsLive

Hourly News Live [UK] Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester United v LASK | UEFA Europa League - Manchester United Read More: https://t.co/kQULq4DVXq 1 hour ago


Man Utd close to agreeing Sancho personal terms [Video]

Man Utd close to agreeing Sancho personal terms

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms in principle on a five-year contract with Jadon Sancho, Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:39Published
Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match [Video]

Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match

Real Madrid players train at their Valdebebas base as they prepare for their Champions League match against Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published
Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk [Video]

Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk

We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:41Published