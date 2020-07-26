Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

Solskjaer demands more as United defy critics to finish third Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demanded more from Manchester United after defyingthe critics to clinch a Champions League return. Bruno Fernandes' penalty anda goal from Jesse Lingard sealed third in the Premier League after a 2-0final-day win at Leicester. It ended a one-year exile from Europe's top tableand left the Foxes having to settle for fifth place and the Europa League.

Arsenal not haunted by Europa League loss to Chelsea, says Arteta Arsenal's Arteta says Europa League defeat to Chelsea not on players minds ahead of FA Cup final

After a five-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Champions League and Europa League resume this week with lots of British interest.

Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Manchester United agree personal terms with Sancho - media reports Jadon Sancho could break the British transfer by completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United as early as this week, according to media reports.

Football rumours from the media All the potential comings and goings making headlines including AlexisSanchez's paycut to join Inter Milan, and Manchester United’s potential swoopfor Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for help to start the 2020-21 Premier League season later because of their European commitments.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa League trophy at the end ofthe 2019/20 competition.