Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his ups and downs since taking charge ofManchester United, but the Red Devils now look to be heading in the rightdirection and have a first title under the Norwegian’s reign in their sights.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to make it third time lucky for United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to make it thirdtime lucky after edging past plucky FC Copenhagen to make the Europa Leaguesemi-finals. The Premier League side had to dig surprisingly deep insweltering Cologne, where Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick ended the Danish side’srecord European run in extra time. The hard-fought 1-0 win seals a place inSunday’s semi-final against either Sevilla or Wolves, with Solskjaerdetermined to reach his first final as United boss having this season fallenin the final four of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Bruno Fernandes’ penalty sends Manchester United into Europa League semi-finals

 Bruno Fernandes’ extra-time penalty edged Manchester United through to the Europa League semi-finals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side toiled to victory against..
WorldNews

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United to make most of European situation

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to make the most of the strange Europa League situation as Manchester United kick off the mini tournament with a quarter-final..
WorldNews

More to come from Martial at Man Utd - Solskjaer

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says "there's more to come" from Anthony Martial after the finest season of the Frenchman's career.
BBC News

Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes penalty books Europa League semi-final

 A Bruno Fernandes extra-time penalty sees Manchester United into the Europa League semi-finals with victory over FC Copenhagen.
BBC News

Man Utd target Sancho named in Dortmund training camp squad

 Borussia Dortmund name Jadon Sancho - Manchester United's top transfer target - in their squad for a training camp this week.
BBC News

No handshakes please: Pompeo welcomed to Copenhagen [Video]

No handshakes please: Pompeo welcomed to Copenhagen

Nordic foreign ministers welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Copenhagen on Wednesday - but dodged his attempts at handshakes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published
China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo [Video]

China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border tension with India, but also for "pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns so as to drive a wedge between the US and Europe.". "I think all across the world it's becoming more apparent each and every day. Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating UN-registered treaty and rights of its citizens-one of many int'l treaties that the Chinese Communist Party has violated," Pompeo said during an online conference on democracy held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen [Video]

Keeper Johnsson happy at FC Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson says he's happy to stay at the club after they lost in the Europa League quarter-final to Manchester United. Pictures via uefa.com

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
Ole: We need to be more clinical [Video]

Ole: We need to be more clinical

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks about the number of chances as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:27Published
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published