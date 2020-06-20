Europa League Match Preview: Man United v F.C. Copenhagen

China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border tension with India, but also for "pushing disinformation and malicious cyber campaigns so as to drive a wedge between the US and Europe.". "I think all across the world it's becoming more apparent each and every day. Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating UN-registered treaty and rights of its citizens-one of many int'l treaties that the Chinese Communist Party has violated," Pompeo said during an online conference on democracy held in Copenhagen, Denmark.

