Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:08s
Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight

Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight

Solskjaer confirms that Sanchez will leave after United move into Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United 2-1 LASK: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side complete emphatic win

 Manchester United come from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate.
BBC News

International matches at risk if safety protocols not observed - Uefa

 Uefa warns that the staging of international matches will be at risk if its protocols for the return of the Champions League and Europa League are not observed.
BBC News

Sanchez to join Inter permanently, confirm club CEO Marotta and Solskjaer [Video]

Sanchez to join Inter permanently, confirm club CEO Marotta and Solskjaer

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the club have agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming the news.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:50

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan [Video]

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28

News24.com | 'Job done' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United reach Europa League last eight

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the performance of his second-string side in...
News24

Anthony Martial seals Manchester United's place in Europa League quarter-finals with win over LASK

Manchester United 2-1 LASK (7-1 agg): Goals by Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave United a...
Independent


Ole: Job done for Man United [Video]

Ole: Job done for Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United could have played better against LASK to reach the last eight of the Europa League but it was all about the result.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57
Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview [Video]

Manchester United v LASK: Europa League match preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are keen to lift the Europa Leaguetrophy ahead of his team's match against LASK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United players want to lift Europa League trophy

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and midfielder Jesse Lingardpreview their UEFA Europa League second leg clash with LASK. The Red Devils'boss said his players were keen to lift the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:11