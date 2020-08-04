Solskjaer confirms that Sanchez will leave after United move into Europa League quarter-finals

Below-strength Man United move into Europa League last eight

Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez to complete permanent move to Inter Milan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Alexis Sanchez will complete a permanentmove to Inter Milan on Thursday. Sanchez joined Inter on loan from United inAugust last year and the Serie A club have been keen to secure the 31-year-oldon a permanent basis.

Sanchez to join Inter permanently, confirm club CEO Marotta and Solskjaer Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta says the club have agreed to sign Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a permanent three-year deal, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirming the news.

Uefa warns that the staging of international matches will be at risk if its protocols for the return of the Champions League and Europa League are not observed.

Manchester United come from behind to beat Austrian side LASK at Old Trafford, advancing to the quarter-finals of the Europa League 7-1 on aggregate.

Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

UEFA Europa League Annual association football club competition organized by UEFA since 1971

Manchester United 2-1 LASK (7-1 agg): Goals by Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave United a...

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised the performance of his second-string side in...