Woods 'feeling good' for PGA
Tiger Woods is looking forward to making his return to action at the PGA Championship, only his second start since golf's resumption.
David Berry RT @coachhousebooks: "One of the really interesting things about nostalgia, is that it's really hard to be rational or self-critical when y… 2 hours ago
Coach House Books "One of the really interesting things about nostalgia, is that it's really hard to be rational or self-critical whe… https://t.co/hLeAS5Ibgb 3 hours ago
Dollar in the Woods DOLLAR IN THE WOODS AND IM FEELING SO GOOD DOLLAR IN THE WOODS AND IM FEELING SO GREAT 4 hours ago
Dollar in the Woods BETTER BELIEVE UNDERNEATH SOME LEAVES IN THE WOODS AND I'M FEELING SO GOOD 13 hours ago
Sarah Harris I’ve been feeling pretty hopeful and positive lately that people are finally fed up with Trump enough that we might… https://t.co/RsexDoUSE0 23 hours ago
CrispyTaytortot They just called and confirmed it is NOT crystals blocking his urinary tract. That is what I was fearing it was, so… https://t.co/H7Q1p15pno 23 hours ago
Ya Dont Say? @_mattfoster2010 @freehorse8 @BabbaZee1111 @Millswaith @arjundawg @OurpatioI @DrDowder @GhostieMingo… https://t.co/zONHM7qQPZ 1 day ago
𝑀𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑖𝑛 𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑤𝑖𝑐ℎ ❛❛I'm positive!❜❜
He pointed to his Map, and a trail on the map.
❛❛We're right here-.We need to go.. Here! To thi… https://t.co/N3QXhWPtOd 2 days ago