High School Football Season Moved To Spring With Shorter Season, Fewer Games
Board members of the Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to move the football season to spring, with a shorter season, fewer games, and no scrimmages.
The postseason plan has yet to be determined.
Katie Johnston reports.
okeh RT @Outkick: "Texas high school football, along with Tennessee high school football, back practicing today to get ready for the start of th… 2 minutes ago
Stephanie 🇺🇸 @CoachJoshHardy @mattbishop2 @LouRaguse @MSHSLjohn @Dave_Schwartz @MSHSL I agree but stinks for kids to lose an add… https://t.co/GrjDfpwCBW 3 minutes ago
Scott Monson Minnesota high school football, volleyball move to new 'fourth season' next spring https://t.co/1unRAfdJIX 4 minutes ago
Let's Talk Sports RT @gobtlights: Per @FMuthAthletics
"Due to the current uncertainty of when the high school football season will begin playing games and… 4 minutes ago
Let's Talk Sports RT @gobtlights: The Eagles will play Goodrich on August 27th at 7pm at Goodrich High School. If there are more changes we will let you know… 4 minutes ago
Matthew Blackburn RT @thauserkstp: UPDATE: High school football, volleyball to move to spring, MSHSL considers additional sports season https://t.co/OpwuOiyT… 5 minutes ago
Pat Minelli Minnesota high school football, volleyball move to new 'fourth season' next spring. https://t.co/lP0JalVfmH 6 minutes ago
Abilene Reporter-News Big Country Sports RT @gofridaynight: These two high school football coaches in Texas says their experience having COVID-19 brings valuable perspective to the… 7 minutes ago
Roswell Park high school interns helping clean up the communityCleaning up the community, almost 100 high school students are working part-time with Roswell Park to help beautify spots around town.
Raiders' newly-finished Allegiant Stadium closed to fans for 2020The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Should high school football be played during the COVID-19 pandemic?The high school football season is set to kick-off September 4, but the coronavirus pandemic is still very much alive. Cases are going up and the death toll continues to climb.