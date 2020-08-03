Global  
 

High School Football Season Moved To Spring With Shorter Season, Fewer Games
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Board members of the Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday to move the football season to spring, with a shorter season, fewer games, and no scrimmages.

The postseason plan has yet to be determined.

Katie Johnston reports.

