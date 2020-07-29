Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’

Donald Trump Says America’s Rising COVID-19 Death Toll ‘Is What It Is’ President Donald Trump recently sat down for an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Trump appeared to grow defensive and frustrated when questioned about the United States’ growing death toll.

After claiming that the pandemic was “under control,” Trump spoke about those dying, saying “it is what it is.” Donald Trump, via CNN When pressed further about America’s death toll, Trump refused to acknowledge COVID-19 deaths as a “proportion of population.” Instead, Trump repeatedly acknowledged the deaths as a “proportion of cases,” effectively downplaying the devastating statistic.

Donald Trump, via CNN The U.S. currently accounts for 26 percent of the world's confirmed COVID-19 cases, but only around 4.5 percent of the world's population.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus briefings need less Donald Trump, more science

Our View: As U.S. death toll passes 150,000, 2 out of 3 Americans don't believe what Trump says...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Five Wildest Moments From Donald Trump’s Interview with Axios [Video]

The Five Wildest Moments From Donald Trump’s Interview with Axios

President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Jonathan Swan, delivering a wild interview in which he argued about the coronavirus death rate, John Lewis’ legacy and what his presidency has..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase [Video]

Trump Task Force Member Doctor Birx Says Pandemic Has Entered New Phase

Doctor Deborah Birx made the warnings during a Sunday interview on CNN's 'State of the Union'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Donald Trump argues with reporter over Covid-19 death numbers [Video]

Donald Trump argues with reporter over Covid-19 death numbers

US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Axios political reporterJonathan Swan, said the United States has better numbers than many othernations in terms of coronavirus deaths. He pointed out..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published