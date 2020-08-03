Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors.
He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10.
Embassy of Israel on August 11 contributed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi. Contribution was made as a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It is the most advanced medical equipment that we developed in Israel especially for fighting COVID-19. Some of it was contributed by companies, they just love India and some of it was purchased with special fund allocated by our Foreign Minister," said Israel's Envoy to India Ron Malka.
Russia claimed to have developed vaccine for COVID-19. Speaking on it, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine." Russia became the first country to register for COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. One of President Putin's daughters has been given a shot of vaccination.
Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.
Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but ended in the positive terrain on Monday with pharma stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 142 points or 0.37 per cent at 38,182 while the Nifty 50 gained by 61 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,275. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma up by 5.4 per cent, realty by 2.8 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla was the flavour of the day by gaining 9.48 per cent to Rs 797.70 per share while Sun Pharma ticked up by 3.4 per cent to Rs 544.10 and Dr Reddy's by 2.6 per cent to Rs 4,691.65.
Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,306. Except for Nifty metal which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.3 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla was up by 5.3 per cent to Rs 767.50 per share while Sun Pharma ticked up by 1.6 per cent to Rs 534.20. Mahindra and Mahindra gained by 4.3 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent, Larsen and Toubro by 3.6 per cent, State Bank of India by 2.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2 per cent. However, Maruti Suzuki slipped by 1.1 per cent, Hindalco by 0.8 per cent and Nestle India by 0.3 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961.Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades. IndusInd Bank was down by 3.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.1 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.8 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance too slipped by 1.7 per cent at Rs 3,194.95 per share. The other prominent losers were UPL, HDFC Life, ONGC and Cipla.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a temple on August 6. PM Ardern visited Radha Krishna Mandir in Auckland. Indian envoy Muktesh Pardeshi was also present at the event. As she entered, Ardern removed her footwear as is customary. She then entered the main sanctum to the sound of conch shells. Mantras were being read out as she walked towards the idols. A priest put a 'teeka' on her forehead and gave her a saffron scarf. She stood with folded hands as the priest finished the prayers. PM Ardern later ate Indian dishes like 'puri' and 'chhole'. PM Ardern is currently riding high on her successful Covid response. New Zealand recently completed 100 days with zero domestic transmission of Covid. The nation is slated to go to polls in September.
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent. India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world. However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate. Watch the full video for more.
From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
