Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready

From the supply of antiviral drug remdesivir stabilising in India after shortage as per producer Cipla, to Russia becoming the first nation to declare a vaccine ready for use - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health of India's former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and his condition is critical, as per doctors.

He had recently tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus infection and also undergone an emergency surgery for a brain clot on August 10.

Meanwhile, noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away.

He was suffering from Covid and experienced two heart attacks before succumbing.

The Railways ministry has announced that regular passenger train services across the country will continue to remain suspended until further orders.

However, 230 special trains will continue to ply between select destinations.

India's Covid tally has crossed the 22.68 lakh-mark with the country noting 50,000+ new cases every day.

India's death toll is past 45,200 while over 15.83 lakh patients have been discharged, suggesting a healthy recovery rate.

In international news, schools have begun to reopen in countries like the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

This, even as a report suggested that around 97,000 children in US contracted Covid in the last 2 weeks of July.

New Zealand broke its streak of 102 days without a locally transmitted case by finding a new infection.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put Auckland under lockdown.

The country now has 22 active cases, with the total Covid tally at a little over 1,200.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Microsoft delays Halo Infinite to 2021

 Microsoft and 343 Industries are making the decision to delay the launch of Halo Infinite to 2021. 343 Industries says the delay is related to the ongoing..
The Verge

Concerns about COVID-19 in children

 Dr. Dyan Hes, a pediatrician in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss the challenges of going back to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, plus a new study that..
CBS News
Israel Embassy contributes AI-based technologies to the AIIMS Delhi [Video]

Israel Embassy contributes AI-based technologies to the AIIMS Delhi

Embassy of Israel on August 11 contributed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi. Contribution was made as a part of Israel-India cooperation to fight ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It is the most advanced medical equipment that we developed in Israel especially for fighting COVID-19. Some of it was contributed by companies, they just love India and some of it was purchased with special fund allocated by our Foreign Minister," said Israel's Envoy to India Ron Malka.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published
Have to see critically whether it is safe, effective: AIIMS Director on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Have to see critically whether it is safe, effective: AIIMS Director on Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

Russia claimed to have developed vaccine for COVID-19. Speaking on it, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine." Russia became the first country to register for COVID-19 vaccine on August 11. One of President Putin's daughters has been given a shot of vaccination.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

Pranab Mukherjee critical, remains on ventilator support post brain surgery

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee, 84, was admitted to the military hospital on Monday afternoon and was tested COVID-19 positive. He underwent emergency..
DNA

Pranab Mukherjee remains critical, on ventilator support post surgery: Hospital

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support, the Army hospital said on Tuesday, a day after he underwent..
IndiaTimes

India: COVID-19 positive former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support

 New Delhi, India: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where..
WorldNews

Former President Pranab Mukherjee put on ventilator support after brain clot surgery

 Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where he was admitted on..
DNA

Rahat Indori Rahat Indori Indian Urdu poet and Bollywood lyricist

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest [Video]

Rahat Indori passes away at age of 70 due to cardiac arrest

Legendary Urdu poet and lyricist Dr. Rahat Indori passed away at age of 70 in Indore's Aurobindo hospital on August 11. 70-year-old poet had suffered two heart attacks and was suffering from pneumonia. Indori was admitted in the hospital on August 09 and was tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Rahat Indori's death an 'unquantifiable loss', says Gulzar

 Noted lyricist-poet Gulzar said the death of Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday, is a loss which cannot be quantified.
IndiaTimes

Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Dr Indori suffered three consecutive cardiac episodes. After the first attack, he was stabilising, when the two successive cardiac episodes led to his death, Sri..
IndiaTimes

From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, tributes pour in after renowned poet Rahat Indori's death

 Renowned poet Rahat Indori passed away on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19. He was 70. From Rahul Gandhi to Rajnath Singh, here are some Twitter..
DNA

Cipla Cipla Indian multi-national pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

Equity indices close in the green, Cipla gains 9.5 pc [Video]

Equity indices close in the green, Cipla gains 9.5 pc

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but ended in the positive terrain on Monday with pharma stocks leading the rally. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 142 points or 0.37 per cent at 38,182 while the Nifty 50 gained by 61 points or 0.54 per cent at 11,275. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma up by 5.4 per cent, realty by 2.8 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla was the flavour of the day by gaining 9.48 per cent to Rs 797.70 per share while Sun Pharma ticked up by 3.4 per cent to Rs 544.10 and Dr Reddy's by 2.6 per cent to Rs 4,691.65.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain [Video]

Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,306. Except for Nifty metal which slipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.3 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. Among stocks, Cipla was up by 5.3 per cent to Rs 767.50 per share while Sun Pharma ticked up by 1.6 per cent to Rs 534.20. Mahindra and Mahindra gained by 4.3 per cent, Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent, Larsen and Toubro by 3.6 per cent, State Bank of India by 2.2 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 2 per cent. However, Maruti Suzuki slipped by 1.1 per cent, Hindalco by 0.8 per cent and Nestle India by 0.3 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published
Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8% [Video]

Opening bell: Equity indices trade 1% lower, Bandhan Bank dips by 9.8%

Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on August 03 tracking Asian peers as the global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 416 points or 1.11 per cent at 37,191 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 113 points or 1.02 per cent at 10,961.Except for Nifty metal and auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty private bank down by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.3 per cent and realty by 1.1 per cent. Among stocks, shares of Bandhan Bank slid by 9.8 per cent to Rs 311.30 per share after reports said that its 34.56 crore shares -- or 21.5 per cent of total equity -- exchanged hands in 27 large trades. IndusInd Bank was down by 3.7 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.1 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.8 per cent and HDFC Bank by 1.7 per cent. Bajaj Finance too slipped by 1.7 per cent at Rs 3,194.95 per share. The other prominent losers were UPL, HDFC Life, ONGC and Cipla.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected [Video]

New Zealand: People queue at supermarkets after coronavirus cases detected

People rushed to supermarkets in New Zealand after the country announced its first locally transmitted coronavirus infections after more than 100 days without cases.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus: New Zealand locks down Auckland after cases end 102-day run

 Four family members test positive for Covid-19 in Auckland, where a lockdown has now been imposed.
BBC News

Pinterest improves and expands its skin tone search feature

 Pinterest is upgrading its skin tone search feature, which uses machine vision to sort pins in the site’s beauty category by skin tone. The feature launched in..
The Verge

Covid-19: New Zealand’s largest city in lockdown after first local case in 102 days

 New Zealand has recorded four new cases of Covid-19, after more than 100 days without any community transmission of the disease, the prime minister, Jacinda..
WorldNews

Jacinda Ardern Jacinda Ardern 40th Prime Minister of New Zealand

First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days [Video]

First coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand after more than 100 days

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the first cases ofcoronavirus have been reported in Auckland after more than 100 days withoutany reported transmission of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

It’s never too late to turn an outbreak around: WHO chief

 World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that it is a difficult moment for the world, but there are green shoots of..
WorldNews
Watch: New Zealand PM visits Hindu temple, eats puri chhole [Video]

Watch: New Zealand PM visits Hindu temple, eats puri chhole

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a temple on August 6. PM Ardern visited Radha Krishna Mandir in Auckland. Indian envoy Muktesh Pardeshi was also present at the event. As she entered, Ardern removed her footwear as is customary. She then entered the main sanctum to the sound of conch shells. Mantras were being read out as she walked towards the idols. A priest put a 'teeka' on her forehead and gave her a saffron scarf. She stood with folded hands as the priest finished the prayers. PM Ardern later ate Indian dishes like 'puri' and 'chhole'. PM Ardern is currently riding high on her successful Covid response. New Zealand recently completed 100 days with zero domestic transmission of Covid. The nation is slated to go to polls in September.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:49Published

Severe acute respiratory syndrome Severe acute respiratory syndrome Respiratory disease caused by the SARS coronavirus (SARS-CoV)

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools [Video]

Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MoS Heavy Industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, and MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for Covid infection. In Kolkata, hospital staff were able to stop a patient from jumping out after breaking a window pane with an oxygen cylinder. The Central government has asked state administrations to step up testing of grocery shop staff, and vegetable and fruit vendors, as they can potentially spread the virus to a large number of people. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has decided to reopen places of worship with some limitations from August 10. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw a massive jump in new cases with over 10,000 infections being reported on Saturday. India's total case tally has crossed the 20.88 lakh mark with over 42,500 deaths so far. While India has 6.19 lakh active cases, over 14.27 lakh patients have been discharged so far. In international news, some states in the United States of America have allowed schools to reopen even as the US remains the worst Covid-hit nation so far. The US has had over 48 lakh cases, while the second worst-hit country, Brazil is at 29 lakh cases. Watch the full video for more updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:32Published
'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum [Video]

'Imagine if Covid struck before 2014': PM Modi inaugurates Swachhata museum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August 8, 1942, the Swachhata Kendra's inauguration symbolises the ongoing cleanliness drive, or 'Filth, Quit India' movement. Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that many habits of hygiene propagated under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan were helping the country in its fight against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. The PM also took a dig at the Opposition, asking his audience to imagine what the situation would've been if Covid-19 had struck before 2014, when open defecation was prevalent. India has reported over 20 lakh Covid cases so far, making it the third worst-hit country in the world. However, with over 42,500 deaths so far, India has among the lowest Covid mortality rates, coupled with a high recovery rate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:58Published
Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy [Video]

Covid update: India vaccine progress; another minister infected; IMF on economy

From another minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet testing positive for infection, to the progress report of India's indigenously-developed vaccine candidates - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, and steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, tested positive days after Union Home minister Amit Shah confirmed his positive diagnosis. Meanwhile, other members of the Union cabinet, like Ravi Shankar Prasad and Babul Supriyo, are quarantining themselves as a precaution. On the medical front, India's two vaccine candidates have completed phase 1 of human clinical trials. The vaccines have been developed by Bharat Biotech, ICMR and Zydus Cadila. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to allow all places of worship to reopen from August 16. Earlier, the authorities had decided to cancel the annual Amarnath Yatra due to the Covid pandemic. In economic news, the International Monetary Fund has said that Covid might exacerbate the narrowing of global current account imbalances which was happening due to trade slowdown in 2019. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published
Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules [Video]

Covid update: Ayodhya priest worried; South Korea on India, vaccines; gym rules

From another Ayodhya priest testing positive days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, to the government issuing guidelines for gymnasiums and yoga centres ahead of their reopening from August 5 - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. The World Health Organisation has reportedly completed the groundwork in China for an investigation into the origin of the virus which causes the Covid-19 illness. WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also warned the world that although there is hope of development of an effective vaccine, there is also the possibility that we might never have a 'silver bullet' against the disease. Meanwhile, South Korean envoy to India, Shin Bong-kil, said that India has always been important when it comes to vaccines and the country also has a strong pharmaceutical industry. A controversy has broken out over the admission of Union Home minister Amit Shah to a private hospital in Gurugram after he tested positive for Covid infection. Congress' Shashi Tharoor said that patronage of the powerful is important to maintain public faith in government institutions. India also crossed a milestone in its fight against the virus. The country passed the landmark of 2 crore total tests on August 2. Watch the full video for the other updates regarding the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:46Published

Urdu Urdu National language and lingua franca of Pakistan; one of the official languages of India; standardised register of Hindustani

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori dies in Indore hospital

 Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who was being treated for Covid-19, died of a heart attack at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori..
IndiaTimes

'Your will never be forgotten': Netizens mourn loss of 'awami shayar' Rahat Indori

 Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori passed away due to heart attack on Tuesday, hours after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sheela2010

Sheela Bhatt Coronavirus update: This new drug dramatically recovered seriously ill COVID-19 patients https://t.co/Rd8otWUlqW via @BT_India 4 days ago

ygpusa

Universe RT @BT_India: #Coronavirus update: This new drug dramatically recovered seriously ill #COVID19 patients https://t.co/UPWMQ1kZxC via @BT_Ind… 5 days ago

BT_India

Business Today #Coronavirus update: This new drug dramatically recovered seriously ill #COVID19 patients https://t.co/UPWMQ1kZxC via @BT_India 5 days ago

netpoette

Annette Gartland @ShaneKent14 @Jimcorrsays You need to update yourself about hydroxychloroquine. Try reading this article of mine (u… https://t.co/cEMheYt7N7 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 update: Fatality rate of India dips below 2% [Video]

COVID-19 update: Fatality rate of India dips below 2%

The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in India, however, fatality rate dipped to 1.99 %, informed Health Ministry. National Expert Group on vaccine administration has also been constituted by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
Russia claims to have developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Russia claims to have developed 'first' coronavirus vaccine

President Putin says his daughter inoculated with new vaccine that proved efficient during tests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:17Published
COVID-19 vaccine in Russia: 'It's less of a vaccine and more of a Molotov cocktail', expert says [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine in Russia: 'It's less of a vaccine and more of a Molotov cocktail', expert says

Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts says there are many questions behind the announcement by Vladimir Putin.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:56Published