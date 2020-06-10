Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy .

Netflix 's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News

Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News Those who appear in the clip include Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Piper Perabo and others.

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

Ryan Murphy set to become dad-of-three TV mogul Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller are set to become fathers-of-three.

'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son TV guru Ryan Murphy and his 'Glee' co-creators are honouring the memory of tragic actress Naya Rivera by establishing a college fund for her young son.

Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Set to Start Production Again in Los Angeles | THR News The movie, which will begin filming on Thursday, marks the streamer’s second major project to return to production in the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an update on his Netflix film "Red Notice." CNN reports that his production company will resume shooting the film in a "quarantined bubble" next month. Johnson's team, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a "quarantined bubble" for the filmmakers and crew. Johnson made the announcement on Saturday in a message and video posted on his Instagram account.

Ben Samuel, breakout star of Netflix's "Dating Around," says appearing on the show was a form a self-growth. (Aug. 4)

American information services and production company providing internet video streaming and DVD-by-mail service with original and licensed content

Sarah Paulson shows a brief moment of compassion in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ratched. The...