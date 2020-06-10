Global  
 

Netflix's 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' Prequel Trailer Is Here | THR News
Sarah Paulson plays the title character in the drama from executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Ben Samuel on lessons learned from 'Dating Around'

 Ben Samuel, breakout star of Netflix's "Dating Around," says appearing on the show was a form a self-growth. (Aug. 4)
 
USATODAY.com
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film [Video]

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update On Netflix Film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson gave an update on his Netflix film "Red Notice." CNN reports that his production company will resume shooting the film in a "quarantined bubble" next month. Johnson's team, Seven Bucks Production, and Netflix are working together to provide a "quarantined bubble" for the filmmakers and crew. Johnson made the announcement on Saturday in a message and video posted on his Instagram account.

Duration: 00:28Published

New on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and More

 Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon.
CBS News

Best movies on Netflix right now

 Looking for something fresh to watch? These are the top films available on the streaming platform.
CBS News

Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Set to Start Production Again in Los Angeles | THR News [Video]

Ryan Murphy's 'The Prom' Set to Start Production Again in Los Angeles | THR News

The movie, which will begin filming on Thursday, marks the streamer’s second major project to return to production in the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Duration: 01:41Published
'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son [Video]

'Glee' creators setting up college fund for Naya Rivera's son

TV guru Ryan Murphy and his 'Glee' co-creators are honouring the memory of tragic actress Naya Rivera by establishing a college fund for her young son.

Duration: 00:46Published
Ryan Murphy set to become dad-of-three [Video]

Ryan Murphy set to become dad-of-three

TV mogul Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller are set to become fathers-of-three.

Duration: 00:31Published

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News [Video]

Jordan Peele, Issa Rae Team for Supernatural Feature, AMC & Universal Make Historic Deal & More News | THR News

The first look at Sarah Paulson in the new Netflix drama 'Ratched' is here, AMC Theatres has struck a historic agreement with Universal Pictures and Jordan Peele and Issa Rae are teaming up for a new supernatural feature for Universal.

Duration: 01:51Published
A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News [Video]

A First Look at Sarah Paulson in Netflix's 'Ratched' | THR News

Sarah Paulson will go into antihero mode in Netflix's 'Ratched,' which has at last landed a place on Netflix's schedule.

Duration: 01:08Published
Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Stars & NAACP Team Up for "I Take Responsibility" PSA | THR News

Those who appear in the clip include Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Ilana Glazer, Kesha, Bethany Joy Lenz, Piper Perabo and others.

Duration: 01:36Published

Sarah Paulson shows a brief moment of compassion in the new trailer for Netflix’s Ratched. The...
Ratched on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]

Ratched on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Ratched Season 1, based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. It stars Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis,..

Duration: 02:39Published