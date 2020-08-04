Ratched Season 1

Ratched Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched.

In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.

On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

RATCHED was inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and was created by Evan Romansky.

Directed by Ryan Murphy (premiere episode) starring Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Sharon Stone, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D'Onofrio, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver release date September 18, 2020 (on Netflix)