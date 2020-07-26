PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

|
|
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent
One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut
Massive Explosion in Beirut Sends Mushroom Cloud Over CityBeirut looks like an atomic bomb went off, after a massive explosion rocked the city and left hundreds of people severely injured. Several videos captured the..
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician, UK Foreign Secretary
Government accused of creating 'sense of panic' with sudden change to Spain travel adviceDominic Raab says ministers will make 'no apologies' for reimposing quarantine measures
Independent
Government defends Spain quarantine move
Raab 'appreciates' disruption for Spain travellers
Dominic Raab warns of 'summer of uncertainty' after air bridge to Spain pulled with hours noticeLabour criticises sudden decision to reimpose qurantine for European country as 'shambolic'
Independent
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Massive explosions rock Beirut; many feared deadAt least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of..
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
EU dismisses Iain Duncan Smith's demand to reduce Brexit costsIain Duncan Smith says the withdrawal agrement negotiated by Boris Johnson
Independent
Coronavirus: Blackburn Council sets up its own contact-tracing system — as 'world beating national scheme' not reaching enough peopleBorough has highest infection rates in England — but hundreds of residents falling through gaps of Boris Johnson's 'world beating' service
Independent
Brexit: British expats in EU have deserted the Conservatives, new research showsJust 6.2 per cent backed Boris Johnson's party in last year's election - throwing doubt on whether he will carry out pledge to abolish time limit on expat voting
Independent
|
