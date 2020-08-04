Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shocking explosion in Beirut as hundreds feared dead
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Shocking explosion in Beirut as hundreds feared dead

Shocking explosion in Beirut as hundreds feared dead

This is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

note_to_hebe

[nicole] RT @WilliamYang120: Heartbreaking and shocking images coming out of Beirut, Lebanon, where a huge explosion in Beirut’s port area sent shoc… 14 minutes ago

beingubaidullah

𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘉𝘳𝘰 RT @aestheticmoon13: The explosions in Beirut were shocking to see and my thoughts are with the hundreds or thousands of people impacted by… 29 minutes ago

ViduraRukshan

Vidura Rukshan RT @NewsWireLK: Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut, at least 10 dead. Shocking first videos 👇 https://t.co/BkEkxI… 35 minutes ago

HavihShah

Havih Shah RT @AadityaKanchan: Extremely #shocking #why 2020 ?A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has caused widespread damage, injuring hu… 42 minutes ago

utkarsh1795

Utkarsh Gaharwar Extremely #shocking A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has caused widespread damage, injuring hundreds… https://t.co/EYQdWh7Ado 1 hour ago

TheYouthQuake01

The YouthQuake Extremely #shocking A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has caused widespread damage, injuring hundreds… https://t.co/LxkSJvaRxe 1 hour ago

AadityaKanchan

adikantweets Extremely #shocking #why 2020 ?A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has caused widespread damage, injurin… https://t.co/DKNK7fRtJh 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shocking explosion in Beirut's port as hundreds feared dead [Video]

Shocking explosion in Beirut's port as hundreds feared dead

This is the shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Early reports have..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published