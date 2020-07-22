Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oprah's New Book Club Pick: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Oprah's New Book Club Pick: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Oprah's New Book Club Pick: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Oprah Winfrey announces 'Caste,' by Isabel Wilkerson, as the latest selection for Oprah's Book Club.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey reveals "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" as latest book club pick

Oprah Winfrey announced "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by author Isabel Wilkerson as her...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

leading_edgeweb

Pete Hawley RT @Isabelwilkerson: So thrilled that Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents has been chosen by the incomparable Oprah as her next Book Club… 2 hours ago

ClimateCrisis20

🆘🌎Climate Crisis Watch OPRAH'S BOOK CLUB PICK - The Pulitzer Prize-winning, bestselling author of The Warmth of Other Suns examines the un… https://t.co/RNuLItiyPE 3 hours ago

fleming77

Jane Fleming RT @tortoise: The latest pick in Oprah’s book club, @IsabelWilkerson’s new book ‘Caste: The Lines That Divide Us’ is a game-changer. She’l… 20 hours ago

tortoise

tortoise The latest pick in Oprah’s book club, @IsabelWilkerson’s new book ‘Caste: The Lines That Divide Us’ is a game-chang… https://t.co/ebvYKc7Pdw 20 hours ago

hondosantana53

Hondo Santana @PRHAudio @oprahsbookclub @Isabelwilkerson @rmilesvox Hard Pass, I'd rather eat glass! Oprah's book club pick is an… https://t.co/hZG2rMoymU 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oprah Reads an Excerpt from Her New Book Club Pick: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson [Video]

Oprah Reads an Excerpt from Her New Book Club Pick: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson

Hear Oprah read an excerpt from Caste by Isabel Wilkerson, the latest Oprah's Book Club selection.

Credit: OWN - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published
Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+

Oprah is launching a new show on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the new series which will feature the media mogul. "The Oprah Conversation" is scheduled to premiere on the streaming..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in America [Video]

Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in America

Lots of people are reading important and necessary books right now about how to be an anti-racist and how white people can be allies in the Black Lives Matter Movement. Joining us to share different..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 08:15Published