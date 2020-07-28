CBS Celebrates Life, Legacy Of Late Congressman John Lewis

From freedom fighter to civil rights champion, Lewis is remembered as a hero; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Tuesday night, CBS will celebrate the life and legacy of the late Congressman John Lewis.

A GOP lawmaker in Alabama is facing backlash after posting a photo celebrating the birthday of a...

Ahead of Thursday morning's funeral services for Congressman John Lewis at Ebenezer Baptist Church,...

Activists following in the footsteps of the late Congressman John Lewis are keeping up the fight for...