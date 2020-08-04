Global  
 

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

Massive explosion hits Beirut port area

A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local media reported

Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut [Video]

Dramatic video of explosion that rocked Beirut

24 hours news use only. No archive. No resale. A dramatic video caught themoment a massive blast rocked Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings andblowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above thecapital. The blast that swept the Lebanese capital left more than 60 peopledead and 3,000 injured, according to the Lebanese health minister.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Video shows massive Beirut blast

 Smart phone video taken by a man from an apartment in Beirut shows the massive explosion that killed at least 50 people. (August 4)
 
USATODAY.com

More than 50 dead, thousands injured in Beirut blast

 A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. At least 50 people..
USATODAY.com
PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast [Video]

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity withLebanon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

 'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Independent
One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut [Video]

One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

The explosion took place at the port shortly before 19:00 local time (18:00 CET) with a large cloud of smoke billowing over the city. Eyewitnesses reported significant damage.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:26Published
[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]] [Video]

[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]

[CDATA[]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:26Published

Beirut explosions: At least 10 dead in Lebanon blasts, officials say

At least 10 bodies have been taken to hospitals following a massive explosion in Beirut's port area,...
Massive explosion shakes Beirut port area


Watch: Massive blast rocks Lebanon's capital, explosion captured on camera

Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports have stated that the explosion occurred...
Broken glass from massive Beirut blast in Lebanon highrise apartment [Video]

Broken glass from massive Beirut blast in Lebanon highrise apartment

A sixth story apartment in Beirut, Lebanon is rocked by an explosion at the nearby port on Tuesday (August 4) at around 6 pm local time. The filmer, Bilal Houssami, tells Newsflare that he escaped..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:39Published
Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut [Video]

Massive & Deadly Explosion Rocks Beirut

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the exact cause of the blast is unknown.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port [Video]

Lebanon driver tours destroyed city following massive explosion at Beirut port

This is the aftermath of a shocking explosion that rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday (August 4) at approximately 6 pm local time, as local officials expect upwards of hundreds of casualties. Local..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:04Published