Chihuly's glass chandelier under the dome of the main entrance of the Victoriaand Albert museum is cleaned ahead of the museum's reopening on August 6.



The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum are to reopen in August.South Kensingtonโ€™s museum district โ€“ usually a tourist and school holiday hotspot in London โ€“ has been closed in lockdown.The three institutions held a joint, virtual event to announce plans to open their doors again.The Natural History Museum will reopen on August 5, the V&A on August 6, and the Science Museum on August 19. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970

