The Boys Season 2 Trailer

Duration: 03:07s
The Boys Season 2 - Official Trailer - Amazon Prime Video Plot synopsis: In a more intense, more desperate Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1.

On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the Superheroes.

As Vought, the company that manages the heroes cashes in on the panic over the threat of Supervillains, and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander... starring Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Jessie T.

Usher, Dominique McElligott, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Giancarlo Esposito, Shantel VanSanten, Aya Cash release date September 4, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)

