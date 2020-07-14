Power Book 2 Ghost
Power Book 2 Ghost Trailer - Starz - Plot synopsis: POWER BOOK II: GHOST picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St.
Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
Starring Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J.
Blige, Method Man, Daniel Bellomy, Gianni Paolo, Justin McManus, LaToya Tonedeo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Melanie Liburd, Paige Hurd, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Shane Johsnon, Woody McClain release date September 6, 2020 (on STARZ)
