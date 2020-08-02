74th Independence Day: A peek into ISRO's incredible journey : Watch | Oneindia News

Global  
 

As India completes 73 years of India's independence, many great goals have been achieved.

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization has to be given credit for many of these achievements.

ISRO was founded by Dr. Vikram Sarabhai on 15 August 1969.

After this, from the first satellite brought on a bullock cart to sending Chandrayaan-2 , it has strengthened India's standing and image across the world.

The SLV-3 was India's first indigenous satellite launch vehicle.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the director of this project.

When Apple Satellite was launched in 1981, it was brought on the bullock cart to the launchpad.

ISRO has so far launched a total of 370 satellites in space.

These include 101 domestic and 269 foreign satellites.

If the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 had been successful, their number would have risen to 371.

Although Chandrayaan-2's lander could not successfully land on the moon.

But the satellite is still working successfully.

