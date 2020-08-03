Global  
 

Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves 'Path Of Destruction' After Sweeping Through Long Island
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Long Island was not spared from Tropical Storm Isaias.

It uprooted trees and knocked out power to many; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Tropical Storm Isaias: Long Island Communities Prepare For The Storm

Long Island officials expressed some cautious optimism when looking at the tracking of the storm, but...
CBS 2 - Published

Storm Watch: Tri-State Area Bracing For Tropical Storm Isaias To Arrive Tuesday

Tropical storm watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.
CBS 2 - Published


gigimorgan15

gigi RT @PhillyInquirer: Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power: ‘The worst ... is yet to come’ https://t.co/NUI… 44 seconds ago

NewYorkAREA

New York AREA "Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves One Dead, Two Million Homes Without Power in New York, New Jersey" - @akaneotani @WSJ https://t.co/YzmmV3R9mB 15 minutes ago

InsSpecialists

Brian Haden RT @ijournal: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Death, Darkness, Tornadoes, Floods As It Travels East Coast https://t.co/7jyUXKcI6Q 38 minutes ago

LesBowen

Les Bowen RT @PhillyDailyNews: Daily News | Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power: ‘The worst ... is yet to come’ h… 1 hour ago

Justin_Zepperi

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @WeHartford: Devastation throughout #WestHartford in the aftermath of #Isaias and almost half the town is without power. @ryanhanrahan e… 1 hour ago

thibauld

thibauld 🌍🔥⏳ Our town got hit by a tropical storm (in CT!). Still no electricity and no time estimate for power restoration... b… https://t.co/zUcJbLEqI5 1 hour ago

WeHartford

We-Ha.Com Devastation throughout #WestHartford in the aftermath of #Isaias and almost half the town is without power.… https://t.co/ZJjiVtQbDN 2 hours ago

PhillyInquirer

The Philadelphia Inquirer Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power: ‘The worst ... is yet to come’ https://t.co/NUIKyU35sy 2 hours ago


