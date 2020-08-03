Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves 'Path Of Destruction' After Sweeping Through Long Island

gigi RT @PhillyInquirer: Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power: ‘The worst ... is yet to come’ https://t.co/NUI… 44 seconds ago

New York AREA "Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves One Dead, Two Million Homes Without Power in New York, New Jersey" - @akaneotani @WSJ https://t.co/YzmmV3R9mB 15 minutes ago

Brian Haden RT @ijournal: Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves Death, Darkness, Tornadoes, Floods As It Travels East Coast https://t.co/7jyUXKcI6Q 38 minutes ago

Les Bowen RT @PhillyDailyNews: Daily News | Isaias leaves destruction and thousands in Philly region without power: ‘The worst ... is yet to come’ h… 1 hour ago

Storm_Chaser_Justin RT @WeHartford: Devastation throughout #WestHartford in the aftermath of #Isaias and almost half the town is without power. @ryanhanrahan e… 1 hour ago

thibauld 🌍🔥⏳ Our town got hit by a tropical storm (in CT!). Still no electricity and no time estimate for power restoration... b… https://t.co/zUcJbLEqI5 1 hour ago

We-Ha.Com Devastation throughout #WestHartford in the aftermath of #Isaias and almost half the town is without power.… https://t.co/ZJjiVtQbDN 2 hours ago