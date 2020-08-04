[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

|
|
[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:26Published
[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 03:32Published
[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:19Published
Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon
Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blastThe deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which..
New Zealand Herald
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:58Published
'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know WednesdayOptimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com
Lebanon Country in the Middle East
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capitalDubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
|
|
|
