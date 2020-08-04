[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues



Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate. Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered. Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

