Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:58s - Published
[CDATA[Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster']]
One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut

[CDATA[One dead and scores injured after massive explosion rocks Lebanese capital Beirut]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:26Published
Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote

[CDATA[Belarus leader warns of 'harsh sanctions' against opposition protests ahead of presidential vote]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:32Published
UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history

[CDATA[UN chief says COVID-19 has led to largest disruption to education in history]]

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Ammonium nitrate the killer substance that caused devastating Beirut blast

 The deadly substance that fuelled the Beirut explosion is the same material used in domestic terrorist attacks such as the Oklahoma City truck bombing which..
New Zealand Herald
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

At least 100 have been killed and thousands injured after two huge explosions, thought to have been caused by chemicals, devastated a large area of the Lebanese capital.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:58Published
'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

Beirut resident Mohammed al-Hassan first feared an earthquake when the blast shattered the windows of his home in Dora, a district about four kilometers away from where a massive explosion took place on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Optimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews
Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate. Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered. Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

The area surrounding Beirut port is left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports. Morning-after footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published
Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion

Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion

Beirut port was left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports. Footage filmed on August 5 shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
Dawn breaks on a devastated Beirut

Dawn breaks on a devastated Beirut

Beirut is dealing with a national catastrophe, the day after a blast left at least 100 dead and 4,000 injured.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 04:01Published