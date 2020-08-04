Global  
 

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:58s
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

At least 100 have been killed and thousands injured after two huge explosions, thought to have been caused by chemicals, devastated a large area of the Lebanese capital.View on euronews

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath [Video]

'It hurts': Beirut resident on blast aftermath

Beirut resident Mohammed al-Hassan first feared an earthquake when the blast shattered the windows of his home in Dora, a district about four kilometers away from where a massive explosion took place on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus stimulus package, Beirut blast, Isaias: 5 things to know Wednesday

 Optimism surrounding the coronavirus stimulus bill, investigation into deadly Beirut blast and more news you need to know Wednesday
USATODAY.com
Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind' [Video]

Trump labels Lebanon explosion an 'attack' caused by a 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump has said American military generals have told himthey “seem to feel” the massive explosion which rocked Beirut, Lebanon, was a“terrible attack” probably caused by a bomb. Mr Trump was asked why he calledit an attack and not an accident, especially since Lebanese officials say theyhave not determined the cause of the explosion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Over 100 killed in Beirut blasts as huge explosions rock Lebanon capital

 Dubai: Lebanese rescue workers dug through the rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people..
WorldNews

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues [Video]

Beirut wakes up to devastation as rescue operation continues

Rescue workers in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, are still looking for missingpeople after Tuesday's explosion. The country's Red Cross says at least 100people died in the blast and more than 4,000 were injured. The explosion,which damaged much of the port area of the city, is thought to have beentriggered by a fire near a storage facility housing the volatile chemicalammonium nitrate. Smoke was still rising from the port at dawn, where atowering grain silo was shattered. Major streets were littered with debris anddamaged vehicles, and building facades were blown out. The blast struck withthe force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, and was heard and felt as far away asCyprus, more than 180 miles across the Mediterranean.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

The Conversation: What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

 COMMENT: The Lebanese capital Beirut was rocked on Tuesday evening local time by an explosion that has killed at least 100 people and injured thousands more.The..
New Zealand Herald

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast [Video]

Over 70 killed, thousands injured in Lebanon blast

GRAPHIC WARNING: Lebanon's prime minister demanded full accountability after an enormous lethal blast in Beirut razed parts of the city to the ground, as captured on video. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack' [Video]

Trump says Beirut explosion looks like 'attack'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast a massive explosion that killed dozens of people and wounded thousands in Lebanon's capital, Beirut, as a possible attack and offered U.S. help.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:05Published