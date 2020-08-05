Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

The area surrounding Beirut port is left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports.

Morning-after footage filmed on August 5 shows locals exploring the destruction in the city left by the blast which is believed to have been caused by the ignition of tons of ammonium nitrate in a nearby warehouse.

The crunch of glass shards and debris is heard as the filmer walks down a road where large parts of offices and houses have been destroyed.

A man is seen getting his hair cut where the face of the shop appears to have been blown off by the explosion.

Many parked vehicles have been left ruined by the debris that was stripped from buildings.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told local media that around 250,000 people have been left homeless by the explosion which ripped off the faces of buildings surrounding the port.

Several countries including France and Jordan are dispatching medical and emergency workers to aid Lebanon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut blast: Bike shop owner returns to scene of where he filmed mushroom cloud and blast wave [Video]

Beirut blast: Bike shop owner returns to scene of where he filmed mushroom cloud and blast wave

The Beirut bike shop owner who captured on mobile phone the moment a huge blast rocked the Lebanese capital, killing at least 100 people, has returned to the scene this morning.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion [Video]

Morning scene shows Beirut port in ruins after massive explosion

Beirut port was left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports. Footage filmed on August 5 shows the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster' [Video]

Beirut blast: Over 100 dead as rescuers battle with Lebanon's 'national disaster'

At least 100 have been killed and thousands injured after two huge explosions, thought to have been caused by chemicals, devastated a large area of the Lebanese capital.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:58Published