Beirut citizens explore ruins on the morning after blast shook Lebanese capital

The area surrounding Beirut port is left in ruins after a huge explosion occurred on August 4 leaving at least 100 dead and over 250,000 locals homeless according to reports.

Morning-after footage filmed on August 5 shows locals exploring the destruction in the city left by the blast which is believed to have been caused by the ignition of tons of ammonium nitrate in a nearby warehouse.

The crunch of glass shards and debris is heard as the filmer walks down a road where large parts of offices and houses have been destroyed.

A man is seen getting his hair cut where the face of the shop appears to have been blown off by the explosion.

Many parked vehicles have been left ruined by the debris that was stripped from buildings.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told local media that around 250,000 people have been left homeless by the explosion which ripped off the faces of buildings surrounding the port.

Several countries including France and Jordan are dispatching medical and emergency workers to aid Lebanon.