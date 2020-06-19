Schools minister insists return still on for September

Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
School Standards Minister Nick Gibb has said that the government’s desire for “schools to return to normal” means a “compulsory return” in September. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Schools Minister Nick Gibb explained how the 1 billion pound government's catch-up fund will work to help children who have not been able to go to school due to the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the government needs to fix the test and trace system before children return to school in September. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duchess of Cambridge visited a baby bank in South Yorkshire to help unload a pallet of deliveries and sort donations before speaking with families about their experience of baby banks. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09Published