Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Schools minister insists return still on for September
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Schools minister insists return still on for September

Schools minister insists return still on for September

Schools Minister Nick Gibb insists children will return to school in September as planned, with local lockdowns being used to combat spikes of Covid-19 in certain areas.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Gibb Nick Gibb British Conservative politician

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion [Video]

Govt considers support for Lebanon explosion

Minister Nick Gibb says the government is considering the level of support it will provide to Lebanon following the 'tragic' explosion in Beirut on Tuesday. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:26Published
Nick Gibb: ‘We want schools to return to normal’ [Video]

Nick Gibb: ‘We want schools to return to normal’

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb has said that the government’s desire for “schools to return to normal” means a “compulsory return” in September. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Gibb: 'We don't want any child to miss out on education' [Video]

Gibb: 'We don't want any child to miss out on education'

Schools Minister Nick Gibb explained how the 1 billion pound government's catch-up fund will work to help children who have not been able to go to school due to the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Labour calls on Government to fix test and trace system [Video]

Labour calls on Government to fix test and trace system

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the government needs to fix the test and trace system before children return to school in September. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published

Delhi HC junks army officer's plea challenging social media ban

 "If Facebook is so dear to you, then put in your papers. You'll have to make a choice," the court observed.
DNA
Duchess of Cambridge visits baby bank in Yorkshire [Video]

Duchess of Cambridge visits baby bank in Yorkshire

The Duchess of Cambridge visited a baby bank in South Yorkshire to help unload a pallet of deliveries and sort donations before speaking with families about their experience of baby banks. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Testing, Tracing Needed To Prevent COVID-19 Spread At Schools [Video]

Testing, Tracing Needed To Prevent COVID-19 Spread At Schools

Effective testing and contact tracing are essential for schools and day-care centers to safely reopen. Of course, it is important at any time but it is currently paramount, during the COVID-19..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Coach Says COVID-19 Ban On HS Football Practice In Dallas County Could Increase Injury-Risk [Video]

Coach Says COVID-19 Ban On HS Football Practice In Dallas County Could Increase Injury-Risk

More than 50 schools in Dallas County are affected by the public health order, which means organized practices cannot begin before September 8.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published
Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey [Video]

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:09Published