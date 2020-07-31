Oprah Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham doesn't 'define' himself by their relationship
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey's longtime partner Stedman Graham insisted he doesn't "define" himself by their relationship, even though he knows others do.
