Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen

Restaurants and cafes in Aberdeen will close for at least seven days after a spike of coronavirus cases in the area

Aberdeen lockdown: Pubs and restaurants to close at 5pm, Nicola Sturgeon announces

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that 54 cases have been reported in Aberdeen as of Wednesday amid...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Aberdeen vs Rangers: Dons fans caught watching Scottish Premiership opener from CHERRY PICKER outside Pittodrie Stadium

Two Aberdeen fans were caught watching their side’s Scottish Premiership opener against Rangers...
talkSPORT - Published

Scott McKenna on his Aberdeen injury SOS as he shakes up training regime

Scott McKenna on his Aberdeen injury SOS as he shakes up training regime The centre-back has had recurring injuries and he hopes to banish the problem once and for all with a...
Daily Record - Published


BREAKING Coronavirus lockdown restrictions reimposed on Aberdeen with all pubs forced to close by 5pm today

BREAKING: Aberdeen to have lockdown reimposed after 54 new virus cases

Lockdown reimposed on Aberdeen with all pubs forced to close by 5pm today

Coronavirus: Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen after spike in cases

Lockdown restrictions to be reimposed on Aberdeen after coronavirus cluster

Lockdown restrictions reimposed in Aberdeen after outbreak

Pattern occurring around world - 1. Virus suppressed 2. Ease lockdown 3. Indoor crowds gather 4. Symptomless carriers spread virus 5. Spike in cases 6. Reimpose lockdown

Bars and restaurants to close in Aberdeen as lockdown measures reimposed


Photographer fulfils his dream by capturing elusive Shetland Orca’s [Video]

Photographer fulfils his dream by capturing elusive Shetland Orca’s

A photographer fulfilled his nine-year long dream after capturing the elusive Shetland Orca's on camera. Norman Watson, 48, had been visiting his son in Shetland after six-months of social..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:27Published
McInnes disappointed with end product [Video]

McInnes disappointed with end product

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes felt that his side did not do enough to test the Rangers' defence in their 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:19Published
'Hayes key for Aberdeen' [Video]

'Hayes key for Aberdeen'

Derek McInnes says Johnny Hayes will be key for Aberdeen against Rangers in their Scottish Premiership opener.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:22Published