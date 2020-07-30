There would be capacity for 9 to 19 people at an altitude above 60,000 feet, custom cabin layouts could include business or first class seating arrangements.

Virgin Galactic and Rolls Royce have joined forces to create a Mach 3 Concorde-like passenger aircraft.

Virgin Galactic And Rolls Royce To Create A Mach 3 Concorde-Like Passenger Aircraft

You’ve heard the expression, the rich get richer, the poor get poorer. Well, now there’s a new take on that — the rich, apparently, can get much higher,..

An artistic rendering of Virgin Galactic’s proposed supersonic jet. | Image: Virgin Galactic This morning, Richard Branson’s space tourism venture..

Space tourism venture Virgin Galactic announced it signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop an aircraft for supersonic travel, giving a first look on..

Spaceflight company within the Virgin Group

Virgin Galactic Spaceflight company within the Virgin Group

Virgin Galactic is making strides towards its goal of creating high-speed commercial aircraft that...

Space tourism venture Virgin Galactic announced it signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop an...