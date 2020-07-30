Virgin Galactic And Rolls Royce To Create A Mach 3 Concorde-Like Passenger Aircraft

|
Virgin Galactic Spaceflight company within the Virgin Group
Virgin Galactic partners with Rolls Royce to build a supersonic aircraftSpace tourism venture Virgin Galactic announced it signed an agreement with Rolls-Royce to develop an aircraft for supersonic travel, giving a first look on..
WorldNews
Virgin Galactic releases renders of proposed supersonic jet that can reach Mach 3An artistic rendering of Virgin Galactic’s proposed supersonic jet. | Image: Virgin Galactic
This morning, Richard Branson’s space tourism venture..
The Verge
SpaceShipTwo designed for the ultimate orbital selfieYou’ve heard the expression, the rich get richer, the poor get poorer. Well, now there’s a new take on that — the rich, apparently, can get much higher,..
WorldNews
