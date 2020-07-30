Global  
 

Virgin Galactic And Rolls Royce To Create A Mach 3 Concorde-Like Passenger Aircraft
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Virgin Galactic and Rolls Royce have joined forces to create a Mach 3 Concorde-like passenger aircraft.

The initial high speed aircraft design includes a targeted Mach 3 certified delta-wing aircarft.

There would be capacity for 9 to 19 people at an altitude above 60,000 feet, custom cabin layouts could include business or first class seating arrangements.

