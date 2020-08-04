Hospitals around Beirut have been flooded with injured patients after a huge explosion occurred in central Beirut on Tuesday.

Injured rushed to hospital and widespread damage in immediate aftermath of Beirut blast

Footage recorded on August 4 by @angelaabihayla at Aboujaoudé Hospital in Jal el-Dib, north of Beirut at 8:35 pm shows injured people being rushed into the hospital.

Additional footage by @architect_designss captures chaotic scenes at Beirut Souks, an upscale shopping area, and @ahmadtawil12 documents shattered glass on the floor of the devastated Phocus Gym in Beirut's Achrafieh neighborhood.

The blast killed at least 100 people and more than 4,000 are injured.