Injured rushed to hospital and widespread damage in immediate aftermath of Beirut blast

Hospitals around Beirut have been flooded with injured patients after a huge explosion occurred in central Beirut on Tuesday.
Footage recorded on August 4 by @angelaabihayla at Aboujaoudé Hospital in Jal el-Dib, north of Beirut at 8:35 pm shows injured people being rushed into the hospital.
Additional footage by @architect_designss captures chaotic scenes at Beirut Souks, an upscale shopping area, and @ahmadtawil12 documents shattered glass on the floor of the devastated Phocus Gym in Beirut's Achrafieh neighborhood.
The blast killed at least 100 people and more than 4,000 are injured.
