Dramatic moment tree falls on man's car while driving through Hurricane Isaias

This is the dramatic moment a tree fell on man's car while he was driving through Hurricane Isaias in Connecticut yesterday evening (Aug 4).

Allan Rothstein was driving home through the strong winds and heavy rain in Greenwich when the tree was blown over.

Dashcam footage shows the branches landing on the windscreen and Alan scrambles to safety.

He was unharmed in the accident.

Speaking after, the relieved driver said: ''Tropical storm Isaias almost took me out.'' Across Connecticut, officials reported downed trees in the state along with blocked roadways and damaged infrastructures.

The storm has been wreaking devastation across the eastern side of the United States since it struck on Monday evening (Aug 3).