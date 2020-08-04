Global  
 

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal says his decision to skip this year's grand slam was a personal decision made from the heart.

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns

Rafa Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows.

 Rafael Nadal is officially OUT of the U.S. Open ... the tennis legend said Tuesday it's just too damn unsafe for him to travel to America during the COVID-19..
Defending champion Rafael Nadal said Tuesday he will not play the US Open, citing concerns over the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open because of concerns over coronavirus

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concernsover coronavirus. The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want totravel to the United States for the event, which..

