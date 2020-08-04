My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

|

Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:17Published
Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of U.S. Open Over COVID-19 ConcernsRafael Nadal is officially OUT of the U.S. Open ... the tennis legend said Tuesday it's just too damn unsafe for him to travel to America during the COVID-19..
TMZ.com
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
